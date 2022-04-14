COSILoveYou in need of volunteers for first spring CityServe event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - COSILoveYou is preparing for its first spring CityServe event and looking for residents in the Pikes Peak area looking to volunteer.

In the past, CityServe has been in the fall. However, due to the success of the community event, the organization added a new opportunity for spring.

Volunteers will perform small tasks across the city like pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning, and sorting donations.

As of right now, there are nearly 1,400 volunteers signed up, but, the organization still needs more than 450 volunteers.

The spring CityServe will take place on April 30, and May 7.

COSILoveYou is an organization that provides support for churches, nonprofits, businesses, and school districts and has supportive partnerships in education, homelessness, and food insecurity in the city. For more information on the organization and how to volunteer, click here.