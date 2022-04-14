Burn Restriction Order for Colorado Springs beginning Friday, April 15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is enacting a new Burn Restriction Order that will go into effect on Friday, April 15 at noon.

CSFD said the restrictions are in response to the "current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, and increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs."

The following is prohibited within the City of Colorado Springs:

Any type of fire, whether open or contained, on any undeveloped wildland areas

Brushy areas or grassy areas

Recreational fires

Bonfires

Open or prescribed burns

Outdoor smoking in all city parks and open spaces

Small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed, maintained, and

Functioning spark arrestor

Recreational fireworks/devices requiring ignition such as sparklers, snakes, aerials, comets,

Flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells, etc.

Trash/rubbish burning

The effect will remain until rescinded.

Violations of the Burn Restriction Order can result in jail time and fines up to $2,500.

For more information, click here. People can report suspected non-emergency violations of the Burn Restriction Order by calling 719-444-7000.