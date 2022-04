COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an outside fire Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood on the southeast side of town.

The fire was reported on the 3600 block of El Morro Rd. Crews arrived to find a section of fence and a tree on fire behind some residences. No homes were impacted by the flames.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.