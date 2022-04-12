Semi-trailer carrying Amazon packages flips, falls apart along I-25

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Amazon packages might be delayed this week after strong winds Tuesday knocked over a semi-trailer carrying hundreds of parcels on I-25.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. After flipping over, the trailer broke apart, causing hundreds of packages to come tumbling out.

Colorado State Patrol contacted a Trinidad-based tow company to help collect the packages before they could blow away or get stolen.

A KRDO crew at the scene learned that while it took some time, the two-man crew managed to collect all of the packages from the side of the interstate.

Additionally, KRDO's been told all of the packages involved in the crash will be delivered.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

The Amazon semi-trailer wasn't the only victim of strong winds. Between Pueblo and Walsenburg, a KRDO crew saw four other semi-trailers on their sides.

Two toppled semis temporarily closed I-25 while crews quickly worked to recover the trucks.