Evacuation notice lifted for area west of Wigwam due to fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for an area west of Wigwam.

According to the alert sent out to residents, there's a pre-evacuation for the area of North to Rancho Colorado, South to Salt Cedar Rd, East to Armadillo Hts/Young Hollow Rd/El Rocio Vw, West to Fort Carson Boundary.

The EPCSO said people should be prepared to evacuate should the notice become mandatory. Residents are told to not attempt to extinguish the fire.

People are asked to only call 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger.

No word on what started the fire.