Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:46 AM
Published 7:40 AM

NB I-25 temporarily closed north of Walsenburg due to flipped semi’s

KRDO

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) temporarily closed northbound I-25 is closed near Walsenburg due to two flipped semi-trucks.

According to CDOT, northbound I-25 between mile marker 52 and mile marker 59 is closed for vehicle recovery. All of northbound I-25 was initially closed while crews worked in the area.

At 7:45 a.m., CDOT reported the road was reopened.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content