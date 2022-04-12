NB I-25 temporarily closed north of Walsenburg due to flipped semi’s

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) temporarily closed northbound I-25 is closed near Walsenburg due to two flipped semi-trucks.

According to CDOT, northbound I-25 between mile marker 52 and mile marker 59 is closed for vehicle recovery. All of northbound I-25 was initially closed while crews worked in the area.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to vehicle recovery between I-25B Walsenburg and I-25B Walsenburg. https://t.co/opNn3CoPyB — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2022

At 7:45 a.m., CDOT reported the road was reopened.