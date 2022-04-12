High winds and fallen power lines: What you need to know during a power outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Strong winds in the forecast for Tuesday mean there's a chance of falling trees and power lines.

In the case of a power outage, energy experts say it’s all about being prepared. Officials recommend having an emergency kit on hand, one that you can find even in the dark. The kit should be stocked with fresh batteries, a battery-powered radio, and a flashlight.

During a power outage, officials say to avoid using candles, lanterns, or oil lamps because of the fire risk. Black Hills Energy recommends unplugging any sensitive electronic equipment like computers. Surge protectors can also keep your electronics safe if there's an outage.

You should also avoid opening your fridge or freezer more than necessary. Undisturbed food can stay frozen in most freezers for 12 to 48 hours.

Remember never to use charcoal grills to heat your home or cook indoors, using those can cause dangerous carbon monoxide fumes to accumulate.

When using a portable generator, make sure you follow the manufacturer's safety and operating guidelines and be sure to use it in a well-ventilated area.

Black Hills Energy in Pueblo says if a service interruption happens Tuesday, they'll be working to restore it as quickly as possible.

People are also asked to avoid downed power lines.

For more information and how to report outages for Black Hills Energy, click here.