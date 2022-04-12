Fire along Calhan Hwy. leads to brief mandatory evacuation

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a wildland fire reported in Calhan early Tuesday morning.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the 3000 block of S. Calhan Hwy. The sheriff's office released a brief mandatory evacuation within 1-mile of the fire.

However, at 5:40 a.m., the evacuation was lifted.

The primary agency on this fire is Tri County Fire Protection District.

This is a developing story.