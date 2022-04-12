Skip to Content
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:50 AM

Downed power lines block Highway 96, east of Boone

BOONE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downed power lines shut down a portion of westbound Highway 96 Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound Highway 96 is closed between Garcia Rd. and Boone Rd. as of 11:22 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

