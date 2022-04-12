Downed power lines block Highway 96, east of Boone

BOONE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downed power lines shut down a portion of westbound Highway 96 Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound Highway 96 is closed between Garcia Rd. and Boone Rd. as of 11:22 a.m.

#CO96 westbound: Road closed due to traffic impacts between Garcia Road and Boone Road. Power lines blocking roadway. Use alternate route. https://t.co/dD4hMcqhKT — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2022

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.