Brush fire in Beulah destroys two structures, forces evacuations in area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a brus hfire in Beulah Tuesday morning that forced an evacuation and destroyed structures.

According to Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District, evacuation orders were issued at 4:14 a.m. for homes within a 1/2 mile radius of the fire in the 8700 block of Pine Drive. Beulah Fire reports the fire was a structure/brush fire.

Beulah Fire

Pueblo County School District 70 announced Beulah K-8 School is closed Tuesday due to the fire in the area at 5:45 a.m. The district told KRDO the decision was precautionary.

At 6:03 a.m., an evacuation shelter opened at Grand View Church and the Red Cross is on the way.

At 6:13 a.m., Beulah Fire said two unoccupied structures were destroyed and the fire was between two and three acres in size. At that time, fire officials said there was a containment line around it.

This is a developing story.