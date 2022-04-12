23 people injured after tornadoes touch down in Bell County in Texas

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

At least 23 people were hurt Tuesday after tornadoes touched down in Bell County, Texas, according to officials.

Twelve of those injured were hospitalized, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, adding that he believes everyone is accounted for.

Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in Bell County, which is the central region on the state, the Storm Prediction Center at the National Weather Service said.

On Tuesday, 911 calls reported a twister around 5:40 p.m. local time, Blackburn said. A tornado crossed the county line from neighboring Williamson County, traveling seven miles on the ground, he added.

The damaged ranged from downed powerlines and trees to buildings being flattened, reduced to rubble in many areas, Blackburn said.

“I think it popped up fairly quickly,” Blackburn said. “The extent of damage is significant. At least at this time not to have any report of fatalities is in and of itself amazing.”

