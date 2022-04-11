Pueblo Fire Department encourages residents to register for new emergency notification system

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department is urging residents to register for its potentially life-saving alert system, Hyper-Reach, which is completely free. All it requires is a few minutes and a cell phone or landline.

The new emergency alert system comes in a timely manner as crews are preparing for high winds and favorable wildfire conditions through Tuesday night.

Pueblo Fire Department Captain Woody Percival says this emergency tool was crucial for those who were forced to leave their homes.

"That is one of the best ways to do it today is to have a cellphone alert system," Percival said. "You may not be home when you get your alert but at least you know what is happening at home."

It was Sunday afternoon when dozens of families living near the Arkansas River were evacuated as a wildfire burned 18 acres.

"The community emergency alert system can help us get the word out quicker so that way people do not have to come to their door," Percival said.

To register, residents need to go online and provide their address, name, and email address. Those who don't have email can still opt-in. Notifications are also available in Spanish.

The system uses a secure database to protect personal information. To register, click here.