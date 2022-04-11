Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region expanding vet clinic and surgery center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region broke ground on the organization's expanded veterinary clinic and surgery center.

The project is $7 million and is meant to boost the facility's capacity allowing veterinarians to perform an additional 5,000 surgeries every year.

According to the Humane Society, the expansion will also provide a larger space to care for more animals at any given time.

Construction is expected to last through the end of the year.