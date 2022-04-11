High winds, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- High winds and dry conditions across the City of Pueblo have led to a Red Flag Warning in Pueblo County.

Monday, Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) issued a Red Flag Warning for their communities.

According to PFD, any form of burning is prohibited as of 8:45 a.m.

PFD wants to remind people to extinguish and to dispose cigarettes safely and completely.

PFD says violators will be immediately cited.