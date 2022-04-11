High winds, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warning in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- High winds and dry conditions across the City of Pueblo have led to a Red Flag Warning in Pueblo County.
Monday, Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) issued a Red Flag Warning for their communities.
According to PFD, any form of burning is prohibited as of 8:45 a.m.
PFD wants to remind people to extinguish and to dispose cigarettes safely and completely.
PFD says violators will be immediately cited.
Effective immediately: Absolutely NO burning allowed in city limits when Red Flag conditions exist. Violators will be cited immediately. Check NWS or County websites for daily conditions. Please extinguish cigarettes safely and completely. Fire safety for all! #pueblofire pic.twitter.com/LJOeZEKkpz— Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) April 11, 2022
