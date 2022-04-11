Carly Thibault-DuDonis named women’s coach at Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Carly Thibault-DuDonis has been hired as women’s basketball coach at Fairfield. The 30-year-old Thibault-DuDonis replaces Joe Frager, who retired after leading the Stags to a 25-7 record and the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in his 15th season. She spent the past four seasons as an assistant under Lindsay Whalen at Minnesota, where she also was the recruiting coordinator. She was previously on staffs at Mississippi State, Florida State and Eastern Michigan. Thibault-DuDonis is the daughter of Mike Thibault, the coach and general manager of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.