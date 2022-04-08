Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on E. Woodmen Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deadly crash closed a portion of E. Woodmen Road Friday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, westbound E. Woodmen Rd. is closed between Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Havenwood Dr.

Additionally, Lee Vance Dr. is closed at Woodmen.

Police confirmed with KRDO there was one fatality with the crash.

This is a developing story.