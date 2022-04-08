Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:43 PM
Published 12:49 PM

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on E. Woodmen Rd.

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deadly crash closed a portion of E. Woodmen Road Friday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, westbound E. Woodmen Rd. is closed between Austin Bluffs Pkwy and Havenwood Dr.

Additionally, Lee Vance Dr. is closed at Woodmen.

Police confirmed with KRDO there was one fatality with the crash.

This is a developing story.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content