Eagleview Middle School students and teacher honored for saving teacher’s life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A teacher and two students from Eagleview Middle School received an award from the Colorado Springs Fire Department after their efforts helped save a teacher's life.

In September of 2021, science teacher and coach Dean Thurston was letting students on to the track before practice when he collapsed from a heart attack.

That's when coach Katie Breitmeyer quickly ran to his rescue, giving Thurston CPR. Students Aidan Teran and Jack Silver played a huge role in saving his life.

"It is hard to come to terms with that small percentage and realizing that most people that have that same condition don't make it and you can say you are extra grateful and extra thankful that people were around," said Thurston.

When first responders arrived they let Breitmeyer continue giving CPR.

"I'm glad I was doing it correctly and when I was doing compressions his heart jumped twice, it did something twice so I knew it was working and I was screaming at him like 'cmon Dean," said Breitmeyer.

Thurston expressed he is happy about the way the students handled the situation.

"I've worked with these kids for 30 years in this building now and there are some kids that might standoff a little but then there are those leaders that will always rise to the top so I am not terribly surprised by that," added Thurston.

Thurston told KRDO he's grateful for their swift efforts to save his life.