Bear and cubs found hiding in storm sewer near Colorado Springs elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife say officials at a Colorado Springs elementary school did the right thing by calling the department after spotting several bears hiding in a nearby storm sewer.

According to CPW, Officer Travis Sauder responded to the report Thursday. Once there, Sauder saw a yearling sitting near the storm sewer, with two more bears hiding deeper in the drain.

Courtesy of CPW

Sauder gave the animals space and eventually, two yearlings and a sow emerged from the sewer and wandered away.

Courtesy of CPW

CPW says this is a reminder to be bear aware. For more information on staying safe around bears, click here.