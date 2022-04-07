Suspect in Boulder County stabbing arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Boulder County was found and taken into custody in Colorado Springs Wednesday.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital Wednesday for a report of a stabbing that had occurred earlier that morning in the 700 block of Mohawk Drive.

The victim told police she had been stabbed during an altercation with a man she knew. Officers identified the suspect and began searching for him.

With help from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the BPD said they were able to safely take the suspect into custody after a short standoff at 4:30 p.m. in Colorado Springs.

According to police, the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, 34-year-old Kevin J. Leeper, was charged with two felony counts of 2nd-degree assault domestic violence-related and is being held with a no-bond warrant.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective C. Lutz at 303-441-4374 reference case 22-22-03158. To remain anonymous, contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.