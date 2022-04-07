Elon Musk meets with U.S. Air Force Academy cadets

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) – Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, met with U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets to discuss space travel and exploration.

According to the USAFA, Musk greeted the cadet wing from the staff tower at the Mitchell Hall Dining Facility and seated the cadets for lunch.

From there, he served as the distinguished speaker for the Academy's Ira C. Eaker Lecture in Arnold Hall.

While taking questions from the cadet audience, Musk shared his problem-solving philosophy, addressed the connection between military and commercial space interests, and discussed the challenges of space debris.

Following the talk, cadets spoke with Musk directly to present their research in artificial intelligence for drones, autonomous systems, colonization policy, and rocket cargo research achieved as part of their capstone projects.