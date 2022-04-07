Colorado Springs Police: burglary ends in fatal car crash, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly crash that they say started with a home invasion.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 1800 block of Whitman Road. At the scene, an officer found a possible suspect vehicle but wasn't able to "develop probable cause" for arrest.

At 12:53 a.m. Thursday, police say the same suspect from earlier returned to the residence, smashed a window, and entered with a handgun.

Police say the victim inside the residence escaped and the suspect left in a vehicle.

Officers initiated a pursuit but later terminated the chase. A short while later, however, police say the suspect had lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 1900 block of S. Circle Dr.

At the scene, police found two people had been thrown from the vehicle and were in the road. Police say the driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died.

The driver, identified as Kyle Hirschfield, was taken into custody for multiple felony charges including First-degree Burglary and Vehicular Homicide.