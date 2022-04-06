Police identify pedestrian killed in March crash near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pedestrian died after being involved in a traffic crash on Wednesday in Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Wednesday, Mar. 23, officers with the Falcon Division received a report about a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Rd.

At the scene, police found the pedestrian dead on the scene. The CSPD Major Crash Team was notified and took over the investigation due to the nature of the crash.

During the investigation, police determined the vehicle involved was traveling eastbound on Garden of the Gods Rd. in the center lane of traffic. Police say the pedestrian, who was dressed in all black, was also in the eastbound center lane of traffic where he was hit by the passing vehicle.

CSPD determined the pedestrian wasn't in the designated crosswalk at the time he was hit.

That same day, El Paso County Coroner’s Office (EPCCO) performed an autopsy on the pedestrian. The victim was identified as 57-year-old John Vidmar. Police say speed and alcohol are not considered a contributing factors in the crash.

According to CSPD, this was the first fatal pedestrian crash of 2022 and 6th overall traffic-related fatality.