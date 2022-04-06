Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:24 AM
Published 10:49 AM

High winds, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warnings in Southern Colorado

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- High winds and dry conditions across much of Southern Colorado have led to Red Flag Warnings in Pueblo County and Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) issued a Red Flag Warning for their communities.

According to CSFD, high winds and low humidity could lead to rapid fire spread with quick ignition present in the area. CSFD also warns people about the high probability of structure fires throughout the day.

CSFD wants people to be prepared, be fire safe, and remember wind-driven fires are serious.

In Pueblo, the PCSO issued a Red Flag Warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The PSCO said winds are expected to get up to 40 mph. The sheriff's office says strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures combine to create fire danger.

The PSCO says there is no burning and people are asked to dispose of smoking materials safely and stay away from operating machinery that produces sparks.

The National Weather Service also issued information on the critical fire weather conditions and damaging winds Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather by clicking here.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content