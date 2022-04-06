High winds, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warnings in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- High winds and dry conditions across much of Southern Colorado have led to Red Flag Warnings in Pueblo County and Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) issued a Red Flag Warning for their communities.

According to CSFD, high winds and low humidity could lead to rapid fire spread with quick ignition present in the area. CSFD also warns people about the high probability of structure fires throughout the day.

#ColoradoSpringsFire RED FLAG WARNING today for high winds and low humidity. Potential for rapid fire spread and quick ignition is present. This includes structure fires as well. Wind driven fires are serious. Be prepared. Please be fire safe! — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 6, 2022

CSFD wants people to be prepared, be fire safe, and remember wind-driven fires are serious.

In Pueblo, the PCSO issued a Red Flag Warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The PSCO said winds are expected to get up to 40 mph. The sheriff's office says strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures combine to create fire danger.

Absolutely no burning today! A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 9 p.m. Wind gusts forecast to 40 mph, combined with low humidity and warm temperatures create fire danger. No burning, dispose smoking materials safely & refrain from using machinery or tools that emit sparks. pic.twitter.com/Wyv8UUnZy7 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 6, 2022

The PSCO says there is no burning and people are asked to dispose of smoking materials safely and stay away from operating machinery that produces sparks.

The National Weather Service also issued information on the critical fire weather conditions and damaging winds Wednesday.

