Colorado Springs named 5th most physically active city in U.S. in new report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report by the Chambers of Commerce shows Colorado Springs is the fifth most physically active city in the United States.

Out of all large cities, data shows Colorado Springs has one of the largest number of physically active adults in the country with 80.1% of adults reporting engaging in physical activity.

To determine the most physically active cities, Chamber of Commerce says researchers ranked locations by the share of adults who self-reported engaging in leisure-time physical activity like running, golf, gardening, calisthenics, or walking for exercise.

Researchers at Chamber of Commerce broke down the information below:

Share of adults who are physically active: 80.1%

80.1% Share of adults who are obese: 24.4%

24.4% Share of adults with high cholesterol: 28.8%

28.8% Share of adults with diabetes: 7.2%

7.2% Share of adults with depression: 20.1%

Below are the statistics for the entire United States shared by Chamber of Commerce:

Share of adults who are physically active: 74.4%

74.4% Share of adults who are obese: 31.3%

31.3% Share of adults with high cholesterol: 28.7%

28.7% Share of adults with diabetes: 9.7%

9.7% Share of adults with depression: 18.9%

According to the report, Denver is the fourth most physically active large city. Seattle, Washington took the top spot.

