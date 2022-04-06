Colorado Springs leaders remain hopeful to keep USSPACECOM local

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With some of the nation's top brass in Colorado

Springs this week for the 37th Space Symposium, there's been a lot of talk about U.S Space Command - and the crucial role it plays in our nation's security.

“Russia is working hard on their own anti-space capabilities, they offered a clear demonstration of that last November," U.S. Army General James Dickinson USSPACECOM Commander said.

All the more reason to fight to keep it here. Now, Colorado leaders are hopeful that a pair of federal investigations which should be made available to the public in the coming weeks, could help in blocking a move out of State.

“I think we are going to have some great results that show that we need to reexamine some of how the process was done,” Congressman Doug Lamborn (CO-5) said.

It was January 2021, when Donald Trump announced that Space Command would move from its home at Peterson Air Force Base to Huntsville, Ala. It was a decision that baffled local leaders, leading to speculation about the reasons and the president's role.

“Look it is pretty clear to any discerning individual that president trump made this decision on a purely political decision,” Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs said.

With the two probes by the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office now being close to completion, lawmakers and the local business community are eagerly awaiting the results.

“We have seen some preliminary reports that we are not allowed to talk about... But I think the results of the investigations will be helpful to Colorado Springs,” Congressman Lamborn said.

“Space Command is here, it is functioning well, and to move it depending on who you talk to is probably three to ten billion dollars to recreate the security infrastructure and it is disruptive,” Mayor Suthers said.