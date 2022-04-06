Aurora Police Department Chief fired, city confirms

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Aurora confirmed Wednesday with our Denver news partners that Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson has been fired.

In a release, officials say the city manager decided to search for new leadership for the department.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman released a statement saying he "fully" supports the decision to terminate Wilson. He went on to say while he appreciates her leadership during a "very difficult chapter" in the history of the city, he does not believe she "demonstrated the urgency necessary to lead the department."

Coffman goes on to say new leadership is needed and "will be focused on making the department more effective in reducing" crime.

9News reports Wilson became the interim police chief at the beginning of 2020 after 23 years with the department. She took the position amid controversy surrounding APD, including the death of Elijah McClain.

Colorado's Attorney General thanked Wilson for her service in a statement, saying the AG's office will continue to support Aurora in improving policing and building trust in law enforcement with a new chief.