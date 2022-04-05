Shelter in place issued in Cimarron Hills neighborhood

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office set up a shelter in place order Tuesday in the Cimarron Hills area

The shelter in place was issued for homes within a quarter-mile of a residence in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Drive.

Remington Elementary and Horizon Middle schools were placed on precautionary lockout status.

for homes within a quarter-mile of a residence on the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Dr. in the Cimarron Hills area.

The Sheriff's Office asked people to stay away from the area while investigators were in the area.

At 1:47 p.m., the EPCSO announced the shelter in place had been lifted as well as the lockouts.

This is a developing story.