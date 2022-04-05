Rays OF Margot gets $19 million, 2-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Manuel Margot has agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. The deal includes salaries of $7 million in 2023, up from the $5.6 million the 27-year-old is due to earn this season, and $10 million in 2024. It also includes a $12 million mutual option in 2025 or a $2 million buyout. Margot would have been eligible for free agency after this season. He was obtained in a trade from the San Diego Padres in February 2020 and has played all three outfield positions over two seasons with the Rays.