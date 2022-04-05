Dodgers’ Julio Urias with big shoes to fill soon

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias awaits to hear if he will be the team’s No. 2 starter this season, an even greater honor awaits down the road. Urias is in line to take over as the Dodgers’ top left-handed starter at some point in the near future. Clayton Kershaw, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers once the lockout ended, still has the top lefty honor. He’s one of the best baseball has ever seen. But the Dodgers’ internal torch will have to be passed eventually. In Urias’ final tuneup before the regular-season starts for the Dodgers on Friday at Colorado, Urias did not exactly look like part, giving up five runs on six hits with three walks in just two-plus innings (61 pitches) in a 10-4 Freeway Series loss to the Los Angeles Angels.