Colorado legislation that would eliminate state sales tax on certain hygiene products advances

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved legislation that would eliminate the state tax on essential hygiene products like menstrual products, diapers, and incontinence products.

This puts Colorado one step closer to joining more than a dozen other states that do not charge the same sales tax.

Initially referred to as the removal of the Pink Tax and centered around ending sales tax for women's hygiene products, the bill is now called "Don't Tax Dignity. The language in the bill has also changed from "feminine hygiene products and diapers" to "incontinence products, diapers, and period products."

Similar legislation failed in 2017 in the form of two bills, one which focused on diapers and the other on menstrual products. In January, some original sponsors of the two separate bills combined them.

According to lawmakers backing the bill, HB22-1055 would help Colorado families with children using diapers, the millions of individuals who use menstrual products, and adults who use incontinence products.

Currently, there is no sales tax on certain optional men's healthcare products, such as condoms or medication for erectile dysfunction.

In a statement provided to KRDO in January from democratic State Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis says, in part, "Menstrual products and Feminine hygiene products are medical necessities for Women... Why are we charging sales tax on feminine hygiene products? We can remedy that gender inequity like other States have done."

If passed, HB22-1055 would go into effect in January 2023.