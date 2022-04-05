Boulder County firefighters contain small wildfire in residential area

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a small wildfire in Boulder County early Tuesday around 4 a.m.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) told 9News that 176 residents in the Surrey Ridge and Carriage Hills area were sent a pre-evacuation warning after receiving reports of the fire. Deputies also notified residents who may be in harm's way of the flames.

Fire officials say 40 responders were on-scene - fire crews managed to quickly contain the fire. The wildfire burned an estimated half-acre of land.

At 7:11 a.m., the BCSO said crews were in the area mopping up.

Half of Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday due to high winds which will make dry areas prone to fires, including El Paso County.