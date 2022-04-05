Boulder County firefighters contain small wildfire in residential area
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a small wildfire in Boulder County early Tuesday around 4 a.m.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) told 9News that 176 residents in the Surrey Ridge and Carriage Hills area were sent a pre-evacuation warning after receiving reports of the fire. Deputies also notified residents who may be in harm's way of the flames.
Fire officials say 40 responders were on-scene - fire crews managed to quickly contain the fire. The wildfire burned an estimated half-acre of land.
At 7:11 a.m., the BCSO said crews were in the area mopping up.
Half of Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday due to high winds which will make dry areas prone to fires, including El Paso County.
#ColoradoSpringsFire RED FLAG WARNING today for very high winds and low humidity. Fires will start easily and spread rapidly. Please be fire safe today! Damaging winds are possible as well. Dispose of cigarettes properly!!— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 5, 2022
