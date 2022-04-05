Back On Their Feet: A look into the veteran homeless issue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs area is home to five military bases, yet the number of homeless veterans on our streets has increased by at least 60% in the last decade.

According to the most recent statistics, homeless veterans account for almost 30% of the homeless population.

Right now, there are more than 400 former service members who are homeless. However, there are a number of organizations in our community working to help decrease these statistics.

One of those is the Salvation Army Homeless Veteran Housing Program. In the last three years, the program has helped more than 100 veterans get back on their feet.

"I think most people assume they know why people are homeless and then when you talk to a homeless person you see that their stories are so varied," said Captain Doug Hanson, The Salvation Army El Paso County Coordinator.

One of the veterans that have been through their program is Sherri Lines. Lines served in the Navy for four years, and in 2015, life came at her hard.

"The person that I had been living with died, I lost my job, and my schizophrenia was really bad," said Lines.

Lines says because she's a peacetime veteran she didn't think she was eligible for much help. She started living in her car, then in a tent, and then in the bushes.

"Not being able to get on my medications like really messed with the schizophrenia bad. I wasn’t able to be around a lot of people. I just was seeing demons and the noises were really bad. I was in hell. You know that was my life my life was just hell," recalled Lines.

After fives years on the streets, she was told to visit Veteran Affairs and that's when they connected her with the Salvation Army.

"I have a beautiful one-bedroom apartment now, they helped me get my service dog, my life is so much better. I’m amazed at how much better my life is now," said Lines.

Quinn Williams spent time going through the program as well. A navy veteran as well, he served six years during Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

In 2019, Quinn and his family moved to Pueblo. Quinn suffered his third heart attack, he had no job, and then COVID hit.

"I basically lost everything. I had to start all over, had to send my daughter to live with her mother," said Williams.

Williams spent a year and a half on the streets in Colorado Springs. Like many veterans, he says his pride kept him there. It was during his time living on the street that the emotional toll of his service hit its peak.

"At that point, I was at the lowest of the low, I was at the bottom, contemplating suicide, not feeling worthy, not feeling like worth nothing, not able to provide for my family so it was a tough point," said Williams.

The VA got him into the Salvation Army's program. Since graduating, he's moved out on his own and got married.

"Got me back to point of wanting to live, wanting to do things, wanting to achieve goals, almost like a second chance for me," said Williams.

Williams and Lines aren't alone in the struggles they went through. The El Paso County Homeless Veteran's Coalition works to improve the lives of homeless and needy veterans through direct service programs. Officials say the biggest reason we are likely seeing homeless numbers rise in our area is due to the pandemic and inflation.

"It's the daily living costs that really cause the pressure and then a car repair, medical bill- unexpected medical bill, increase in rent and that's all of a sudden now it's a crisis. It's really sad to see. I think what's sadder and what a lot of people don't realize is there's people right now who are fighting to keep come becoming homeless," said Brian Wess with the El Paso County Homeless Veteran's Coalition.

In Colorado Springs, finding a second chance isn't uncommon.

"It appears to me that Colorado is taking care of their veterans more than anyone else because I get so many calls almost daily from veterans that are not from Colorado to be taken care of," said Jerome Ford, the program director for the Colorado Veteran Resource Coalition.

The Coalition helps run the Crawford House. The Crawford house has been around for more than 20 years and has seen a better than 87% success rate in finding homeless veterans a job and getting them permanently off the street.

Ford says while the resources are there, veterans need to be willing to ask for help.

"A lot of veterans seem to not want to go to the Veteran Affairs. There are excuses. In my perspective Veteran Affairs is a very busy location. They're taking care of a lot of veterans a lot of the time, so they're not able to meet your needs immediately. It takes time, and you have to be willing to go about that course of time to get help," said Ford.

Williams advocates for people looking for help to take that step.

"Let your pride go. It’s not a handout because we work for this, we fought for this, we deserve this. It's yours already that’s what the programs are for," said Williams.

If you know someone in need of help here are some resources to get connected with: