Law enforcement announces annual ‘Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) just announced its comeback of the 'Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy'.

According to CSPD, the annual academy courses will provide a unique learning opportunity to young adults from ages 13 to 17. Courses will focus on the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County. Also, it will cover the following topics: SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, drone presentation, search and rescue, and negotiator training.

The academy will host the four-day class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 through Thursday, June 16, 2022. Courses will take place at Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy located at 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

Those who are interested in attending courses must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be a resident in El Paso County

Currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County.

Applicants must fill out and print the application by 3 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Also, applicants must sign the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” and in the presence of the Notary Public. There is no cost to receive service from the Notary Public.

Applications must be sent to:

Colorado Springs Police Department

ATTN: SRO Unit

4110 Tutt Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80922

You can contact CSPD SRO Langlais at 719-499-6128 or EPSO SRO Adkisson at 719-208-1397 for additional information or questions.