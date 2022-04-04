Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responds to accusations deputy let teen with 3.8 BAC go
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to accusations that a deputy let a teen driver go despite her allegedly blowing a 3.8 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and giving her his number.
In a video circulating social media, an 18-year-old claims she was stopped for drunk driving by a deputy, blew a 3.8 BAC, was released with just a warning, and was given the deputy's number when he asked they should "meet for coffee or lunch." She goes on to claim she was getting lunch with him.
According to the American Addiction Centers, a BOC of more than 0.40 would result in possibly a coma or sudden death and is considered a lethal blood alcohol level.
The JCSO denies these claims and released the body-worn camera of the interaction.
According to the JCSO, Deputy Stahl stopped the teen at 4:41 a.m. Saturday for swerving. In the video, the teen denies drinking and claims she had just been "dumped" and begins to cry intermittently throughout the interaction.
The sheriff's office said that during that incident, the "teen did not slur her speech, nor did the deputy smell alcohol on her or witness any other physical signs of intoxication."
Because there was no evidence of alcohol in the vehicle, the deputy did not conduct any tests for DUI. After clearing her name for any warrants and verifying the vehicle's license plate, the deputy issued her a warning.
Before releasing her and in compliance with Colorado law, the sheriff's office says the deputy handed her a business card where he had written his name, badge number, and "South" for the South Precinct. He also wrote, "LNR Weaving" for Lecture and Release.
The sheriff's office said in a release, "We appreciate the public’s interest in ensuring our deputy acted appropriately and we assure you, he did."
Watch the body-worn camera footage of the incident released by the JCSO below:
He-Said She-Said
It’s the body-worn camera video vs what she said. People exaggerate all the time on social media just to get attention, and this is a prime example.
She didn’t exaggerate, she lied.
Agreed. It often starts as just a small exaggeration, which then grows into an absolute lie.
Absolute IDIOT‼️ There are some cops who thing with the wrong gun.
There are also some people who just don’t think . . .
You didn’t read the article, did you? Or watch the video? If you had, you would know the allegations are clearly untrue.
“Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responds to accusations deputy let teen with 3.8 BAC go”
That would mean her Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was 380% alcohol, how can this exist, that’s nearly filling 4 bodies circulatory system with nothing but Alcohol.
I @ssume they intended to state that her BAC was 0.38.
As stated in this article, “According to the American Addiction Centers, a BAC of more than 0.40 would result in possibly a coma or sudden death and is considered a lethal blood alcohol level.”
Proper placement of decimal points do matter.
baby DUI (driver is under age of 21) 0.02 or greater
DWAI 0.05 – 0.79
DUI 0.08 or greater
DEAC 0.08 or greater
“baby DUI (driver is under age of 21) 0.02 or greater” = baby DUI (driver is under age of 21) 0.02 – 0.05
DUI is not 0.08 or greater. DUI is being under the influence of alcohol, regardless of how much is in your system. There is a separate statute, called “DUI Per Se”, which is 0.08 or greater. That is what you called “DEAC.”
Also BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) implies it was a blood test.
BrAC (Breath Alcohol Content) implies it was an intoxilyzer or PBT (Presumptive Breath Test) test.
Good distinction. Probably just another of her lies, or it could be a KRDO error.
if this girl is dumb enough to do this-she might not be a math or grammar genius.
A BA of 3.8 would be almost 50 times the legal limit of 08. Don’t beleive her claim is believable.
The deputy didn’t suspected that the driver had been drinking and never gave her a PBT, so where are they getting 3.8? If she were that drunk it would be blatantly obvious.
A BrAC of 3.8 would not be “that drunk.” It would be fatal. Even a 0.38, in a teen, could prove fatal, and if not, she would be unconscious. A 0.038 would be more likely, if it was true, as a teen would be tipsy at that level.
Ask her where SHE’S getting the 3.8 . . . 🙄