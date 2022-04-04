First city council meeting since Florence Council members resigned leaving only the mayor

FLORENCE, Colo (KRDO) -- Monday, Florence government officials will meet publicly for the first time since six council members resigned, leaving only the mayor.

On March 22, the entire Florence City Council resigned, Multiple Florence Council members told 13 Investigates they resigned because they did everything they could to find the truth and address corruption and were rejected.

Those issues uncovered by 13 Investigates include a pattern of abuse by former City Manager Mike Patterson that spanned several years, former and current city employees saying they were forced to take off COVID-19 sick time when they weren't ill, and missing taxpayer money.

According to the April 4 meeting agenda, Villagrana will bring a call for a special election forth. Additionally, Florence Finance Director Lori Cobler will be responsible for addressing $76,661.21 in bills allowed.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and 13 Investigates will be at the meeting.

13 Investigates has also learned that public comment will not be accepted at Monday night's meeting.

