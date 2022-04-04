Charges dropped against Danish man accused of starting Spring Creek Fire

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting the Spring Creek Fire that destroyed about 140 homes in 2018 near La Veta Pass after he was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial.

Jesper Joergensen is expected to be released from the state mental hospital following Monday's ruling.

It's not clear where he will go but he will be a free man.

Judge Gregory Lyman said immigration officials didn't intend to deport him.

The Danish consulate declined to comment.

Joergensen has been diagnosed with delusional disorder.