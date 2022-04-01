Video shows Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies pulling dogs from RV fire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday night, sheriff deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) pulled dogs trapped in an RV fire. The rescue attempt was captured on body-worn camera video.

According to the sheriff's office, two of the dogs pulled out were unconscious after having inhaled a lot of smoke. Sable Altura Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and gave the dogs oxygen.

Paramedics transported the dogs to VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital in the ambulance. According to the Sable-Altura Fire Chief, this was the first time they've transported animals, but this was something they needed to do to try and save the dogs.

An update given by the Arapahoe County Sheriff says one of the huskies pulled from the fire had to be euthanized due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the other survived and was reunited with its owner. A third dog who hid under furniture during the fire also died.

In total, the sheriff's office says four dogs survived and two died. Investigators say the fire was started near an electrical outlet, it's still under investigation.

Watch the harrowing full rescue below: