Timberline Child Youth Services facility reopens at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo., (KRDO) -- Timberline Child Youth Services facility is celebrating the re-opening of its new modernized facility.

The renovated facility will house the Parent Central Office, Youth Sports and Fitness, Family Child Care, and School Support Services.

This new facility will be a one-stop shop for parents looking to put their kids in childcare programs like daycare, preschool, or youth sports classes.

KRDO spoke with Sgt. Hastings who says this will be very beneficial to her family.

"My husband just recently started working so this gives us an opportunity for our children to get a good education, good opportunities and it helps us in that we do not have to worry about who can watch our children."

However, the post needs to fill more than 200 positions to operate the facility at full capacity. Right now, the facility can only take up to 1,200 kids.

"So, right now that challenge for us, instead of being able to maintain care for 1,600 children, we have to maintain care based off the number we have, we are significantly impacted. We are right now about 35 percent below the level of staff that we need to hire," said Mike O'Donnell, the Director of Family Morale and Welfare at Fort Carson.

The facility is now open and encouraging parents to sign-up. The cost will be based on families' total income.

Fort Carson is hosting a job fair on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UCHealth field and encouraging anyone interested to apply.

The facility recently raised the minimum starting wage to $16.70.

For more on how to apply click here, location Fort Carson, keyword: NAF

Registration is free and required to participate in these programs.