Second 4/20 cannabis-themed Colorado License Plate auction

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the state launched an auction of 22 cannabis-themed license plates. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

“For over a decade, Colorado has been a leader in the cannabis space, bringing bold, innovative, and creative businesses to the state. This effort allows us to celebrate Colorado’s mile-high reputation and fund critical projects and programs in our disability community” said Governor Jared Polis.

There are 22 license plates available:

CBD

GOTHEMP

420

710

BLUNT

BONGWTR

CANABIS

CO2

DABBING

EDIBLE

GOT OIL

HASH

MRY JANE

NORML

RESIN

TERPENE

THC

TOKER

TRIM

VISINE

WAX

WEED

According to Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, the 2021 cannabis-themed license plate auction raised more than $45,000.

People can use the configuration of letters and numbers on their Colorado license plate or have the ability to purchase a novelty plate and retain the exclusive rights to use the configuration on their Colorado license plate at a later date.

Additionally, the state says the buyer has the right to resell the configuration through the Colorado Disability Funding Committee in the future.

The auction began Friday, April 1, and runs until Wednesday, April 20, at 4:20 p.m. According to the website, the bidding for all plates began at $420.

Click here to register for the auction and learn more.

The state says the buyer is responsible for paying all standard registration fees, a personalized plate production fee, and any additional fees for a designer background if they do not want the standard white and green license plate.