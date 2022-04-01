I-25 lane closures begin April 4 between S. Academy Blvd. and Santa Fe Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should prepare for temporary lane closures along northbound and southbound I-25 while crews work on improvements between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there will be alternating left and right lane closures, on north and southbound I-25 between Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7. CDOT says these closures will happen during the evening hours.

Crews will be performing earthwork in the median and repairing a damaged guardrail.

This construction is part of CDOT's Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project. Current work includes widening the Clover and Dry Wash Bridges, construction substructure for the I-25 bridges over S. Academy, hauling dirt, and building up the embankment for the I-25 roadway.

Additionally, there will be single-lane closures Tuesday, April 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on northbound I-25 between milepost 128 and 135 for emergency pothole repairs.

Below is a breakdown of the traffic impacts:

Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.: Alternating left and right lane closures on southbound I-25 to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median, repair damaged guardrail, and install the barrier.

7 p.m. – 6 a.m.: Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating left and right lane closures on northbound I-25 to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median and repair guardrail.

7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Monday, April 4 to Saturday, April 9 , 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Flagging operations with intermittent shoulder closures continue on Charter Oak Ranch Road and Santa Fe Avenue. Closures are necessary to allow trucks access to and from the job site and to allow crews to work on the drainage system.

CDOT asks motorists to use extra caution when driving through the work zone. Register for text alerts by texting MAMSIP to 888-970-9665.

For more information on the project, click here.