Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mailing free books to Pueblo County children 5 and under

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City-County Library District is partnering with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to help children in the community have access to books.

Every month, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library mails free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children up to age five in Pueblo County.

"I am very pleased the Pueblo City-County Library has been selected to partner locally with the Imagination Library. The program will help increase our community's childhood literacy rates, foster young people's love for books, and promote reading among our very youngest children,” Jon Walker, PCCLD executive director said.

According to the library district, Dolly Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995, and has since become the "preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world."

Parents and guardians can enroll their children in the free program by clicking here.

The books are mailed directly to the child's home at no cost to the family and the books are theirs to keep. According to the library, every book is personalized with the child's name to "create a gifting experience that makes books fun and exciting and to encourage families to spend time together reading."