Victims in Citadel Mall parking lot shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the two victims who were killed during a shooting at the Citadel Mall on March 25.

According to the coroner's office, the victims were identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Brown and 21-year-old Matthew Westrich, both of Colorado Springs. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

At 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 25, the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Communication Center received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall.

According to detectives from CSPD's Violent Crime Section, a large number of people were gathered in the Dillard's/Burlington Coat Factor parking lot when two people became involved in an altercation.

According to police, gunshots were fired and four individuals were shot. All four were taken by personal vehicles to local hospitals.

CSPD says the other two victims, an adult male and an adult female, received non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

According to the CSPD, these are the 15th and 16th homicide investigations in Colorado Springs in 2022. This time last year, police were investigating five homicides.