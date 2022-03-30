Colorado Springs police team up with Alabama police station to extradite man suspected of child sex crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. / RAINBOW CITY Ala. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police share a recent team-up that they say helped bring a child predator into custody.

An undercover detective with the Rainbow City Police Department in Alabama had been posing as a young girl online. The detective was contacted by an adult man in Colorado Springs. Police say that man then engaged in sexually explicit communication with the undercover detective.

The CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit helped identify the suspect. Allowing Rainbow City police to get an arrest warrant in the State of Alabama for 26-year-old Thomas Miller.

Miller now faces charge of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer. On Friday, March 25th the CSPD ICAC unit searched Miller's home on the 200 block of S. Murray Blvd, and took him into custody.

Miller is awaiting his extradition to Alabama.