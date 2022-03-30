Active-duty Army soldier under arrest for sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police say they have an active-duty Army soldier under arrest for suspected sexual exploitation of a child. Police say they believe Jay Stump, 25, has been using a cloud-based software to distribute child sexual abuse material.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began investigating Stump in August of 2021, after receiving at time from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Colorado Springs Police, ICAC Detectives, and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division worked together to identify Stump as the suspect.

On Tuesday, March 29th the CSPD ICAC unit searched Stump's home on the 1600 block of Chapel Hills Dr. where he was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.