El Paso County ranked one of the highest in injury and fatal crashes due to pedestrians using undesignated roadways

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reports an increase of people using undesignated rural roadways and highways for pedestrian use, resulting in motorists and people being ticketed or even in harms way while on the roads.

According to the CSP news release, three years (2019-2021) of crash reports revealed CSP investigated over 155 vehicle crashes which involved a person in an undesignated roadway. CSP reports up to 75% of vehicle crashes resulted in a serious injury and fatality.

In 2021, there was a 52.9% increase in crash reports which involved a person being in a not permitted roadway.

“Crossing a highway on foot or walking alongside a road that is not designed for pedestrians is extremely dangerous,” said Sergeant Troy Kessler with the Colorado State Patrol. “Seeing a person walking on a road not designed for pedestrians would be unexpected for a driver. If you find yourself in the unfortunate circumstance as a pedestrian on a highway, exercise extreme caution, keep alert and distraction free to avoid a worst possible case scenario. If you’re the driver, expect everything, pay attention and put away the distraction to avoid hitting someone.”

Here are the top five counties ranked highest to lowest of injury and fatal crashes caused by pedestrians who are in undesignated roadways, according to CSP:

Adams County Jefferson County El Paso County Arapahoe County Boulder County

Here are the top five roadways ranked highest to lowest of injury and fatal crashes caused by pedestrians who are in undesignated roadways, according to CSP: