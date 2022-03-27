East Otero School District cancels classes Monday due to “credible threat”

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO)-- East Otero School District Superintendent Rick Lovato says the district will not hold classes Monday due to a credible threat made on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that due to a threat, we are going to cancel school tomorrow, Monday, March 28th," Lovato said in a video message on Facebook.

Lovato says the school district is working with police after a video circulated social media which Lovato calls "very concerning."

"My stomach dropped when I saw the video and so I can't imagine what some of our kids and our families are feeling right now," Lovato said.

All buildings in East Otero School District will not have classes on the 28th while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.