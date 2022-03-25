New bill could put cap on rent at mobile home parks in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new bill could help alleviate some financial pressure Colorado residents living in mobile home parks feel.

House Bill 22-1287 would limit how much mobile home park owners can charge tenants.

9News reports the bill would cap rent increases to 3% annually or the rate of inflation. Democratic Representative Andrew Boesenecker from Larimer County told 9News he's heard from residents in Golden that one ownership group raised the rent by more than 50% over 18 months.

The bill would also change current state law, which offers residents 90 days to purchase the land on which the park sits. If passed, residents would have the opportunity to buy their park together.

The bill passed committee on Wednesday, and it still has several steps to go before being voted on in the House and Senate.