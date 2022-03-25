Kane Ranch Open Space newest addition to El Paso County park system

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Kane Ranch Open Space officially opened to the public. The 495-acre site was gifted to the county in the will of prominent rancher Alexander Kane.

"Ultimately the decision was pretty easy, let's leave this open, let's gear it more towards horseback riders, hikers. Mountain bikers may enjoy coming out here but it’s not what we would consider a mountain biking mecca by any means," said Ross Williams, the park planner for El Paso County.

Kane Ranch is located at 12791 Squirrel Creek Road. The trailhead parking area includes spaces for equestrian vehicles, a portable restroom, and the 3.5-mile out-and-back Lariat Loop doubletrack trail. The site will be open from 5 a.m. till 9 p.m., April through October, and 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. November through March.

Kane Ranch also gives users a different experience.

"This gives users a kind of an experience that is actually indicative of 60% of the county. Rolling prairie, wide-open vistas, from certain places in this property you can see all the way from the Spanish Peaks in the south to Mount Herman in the north," said Williams.

Williams says the county is working to make more open spaces' available to the public.

"El Paso County Parks is working hard to not only open new open spaces but to maintain and fortify our existing ones for what is a growing county population," said Williams.