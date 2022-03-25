First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO0 -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to visit Colorado this weekend, she's expected to land in Denver Friday around 4:45 p.m.

After landing, Dr. Biden will attend a Democratic National Committee finance Event.

Saturday, Dr. Biden will speak at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit in Denver. There, she's expected to discuss the state's health care system and COVID-19 response with Governor Jared Polis and other Colorado Leaders.

She'll speak at the annual Latin American Educational Foundation on Saturday evening.

Dr. Biden's last visit to Colorado was in January in the wake of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.