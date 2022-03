COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Deerfield Hills Community Center will host a drive-through food pantry Friday, March 25th, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free groceries will be offered, by appointment only. Residents can make an appointment for pick up by calling 719-385-5996

The community center is located at 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Find more information on Free Food Friday here.